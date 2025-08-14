Independence Day Spectacle: John Abraham Starrer Tehran’s Projection Illuminates Mumbai’s Sea Link

Mumbai, 14th August 2025: In the lead-up to Independence Day, Mumbai's iconic Bandra Worli Sea Link became a luminous showcase for John Abraham's highly anticipated thriller, Tehran. On the eve of its ZEE5 premiere, the landmark lit up with the film's striking poster - an arresting sight that stopped commuters and onlookers in their tracks, phones in hand to capture the spectacle.

The rare projection seamlessly merged the patriotic fervour of Independence Day week with the pulse-pounding energy of a high-stakes espionage thriller. As the Sea Link lit up against Mumbai's night sky, it offered a moment where national pride met cinematic spectacle - an experience that felt both celebratory and immersive. John Abraham, who was present to witness the larger-than-life unveiling, described it as "a proud, unforgettable moment", adding that being a part of Tehran has been a phenomenal journey.

Now streaming exclusively on ZEE5, Tehran is a gripping geo-political thriller set against the simmering global tension between Israel and Iran - and the way India becomes entangled in their conflict, caught in the crossfire as collateral damage. Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Arun Gopalan, the film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa, and Madhurima Tuli in pivotal roles. With its themes of loyalty, resilience, scale, action, and intrigue, Tehran is the perfect Independence Day watch, delivering an edge-of-the-seat experience that keeps viewers hooked till the last frame. The Bandra Worli Sea Link projection offered Mumbaikars a spectacular, larger-than-life glimpse of the high-octane drama - now streaming only on ZEE5.

John Abraham remarked, "Being part of Tehran has been a phenomenal journey. Going by my film choices over the years, it's obvious that I have an ongoing love affair with the country - a connection that finds its way into almost everything I do on screen. My fascination with geo-politics made this story an instant draw for me. Interacting with the brilliant minds at Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service was both inspiring and humbling and watching the film's poster light up the Bandra Worli Sea Link was a proud, unforgettable moment. I'm thankful to ZEE5 for giving Tehran such a powerful platform, and its release over the Independence Day weekend makes it the perfect time for audiences to dive into a story that blends high-stakes action with the spirit of patriotism".

Tehran is streaming now on ZEE5, making it the perfect Independence Day watch!