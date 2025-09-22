Indian Changemakers Sanjana Sanghi And Dia Mirza Kick Off UNGA Season With High-Level Global Engagements!

The annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) season in New York has once again commenced with a strong Indian presence, as actor-advocates Sanjana Sanghi and Dia Mirza took the global stage for high-level engagements, solidifying their roles as influential changemakers far beyond the silver screen.

Sanjana Sanghi, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India Youth Champion, is making the nation proud, not just as a leading actress but as a committed youth advocate. This year, her dedication to global change was recognized with an invite from the United Nations Youth Office to serve on the prestigious Distinguished Judges Panel for the fifth cohort of the Young Leaders for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This role highlights the UN's trust in her commitment to youth-led development, positioning her alongside global icons in selecting the world's most impactful young changemakers.

Sanjana previously delivered a powerful keynote address at the iconic UN General Assembly Hall during the opening ceremony of the Summit of the Future Action Days in September 2024. As the youngest Indian actress appointed as the UNDP India Youth Champion to address the UN in this capacity, she delivered a simple yet crucial plea stressing the importance of including the world's largest youth population in developmental conversations.

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza, an award-winning actress, producer, and the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador & United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), continues to be a powerful voice for environmental conservation and climate action.

The combined presence of Sanjana Sanghi and Dia Mirza at this year's UNGA-related events sends a powerful message, showcasing Indian talent not merely as entertainers, but as formidable global citizens dedicated to shaping a sustainable and equitable future for all.