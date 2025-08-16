Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne (IFFM) Full Winners List: Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan Among Top Honourees

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025 honoured the best of Indian cinema, with Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound winning Best Film. Aamir Khan received the Excellence in Cinema Award, and Abhishek Bachchan was named Best Actor for I Want to Talk.

IFFM 2025 Winners: The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 celebrated the finest in Indian cinema during its annual Awards Night. Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's drama, Homebound, was a standout, winning both Best Film and Best Director. The event was filled with applause and emotion, highlighting cinematic pride.

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan received the Excellence in Cinema Award for his significant contributions to the industry over the years. Abhishek Bachchan was awarded Best Actor (Male) for his role in I Want to Talk, while Gugun Kigpen received a Special Mention for Boong.

IFFM 2025 Award Winners

The awards showcased the diversity and talent within Indian cinema today. Key winners included Geetha Kailasam as Best Actor (Female) for Angammal and Jaideep Ahlawat as Best Actor (Male) in a series for Paatal Lok Season 2. Nimisha Sajayan won Best Actor (Female) in a series for Dabba Cartel.

Arvind Swamy was honoured with the Leadership in Cinema award. He expressed gratitude, stating, "I'm still a student of cinema even though I have been given leadership in cinema for my work." He emphasised his desire for challenging roles outside his comfort zone.

Aamir Khan shared his thoughts on receiving the award: "I have been attracted to telling stories from a very young age. Filmmaking is a collaborative art and this award and recognition wouldn't have been possible without my writers, directors, co-stars, and the audiences who have given me the opportunity to tell the stories and be part of the many stories I have been part of."

* Best Film: Homebound

* Best Director: Neeraj Ghaywan (Homebound)

* Best Indie Film: Angammal

* Best Actor (Male) - Film: Abhishek Bachchan (I Want to Talk)

* Special Mention - Best Actor (Male) - Film: Gugun Kigpen (Boong)

* Best Actor (Female) - Film: Geetha Kailasam (Angammal)

* Best Series: Black Warrant

* Best Actor (Male) - Series: Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok Season 2)

* Best Actor (Female) - Series: Nimisha Sajayan (Dabba Cartel)

* Excellence in Cinema: Aamir Khan

* Leadership in Cinema: Arvind Swamy

* Disruptor Award: Vir Das

* Diversity in Cinema: Aditi Rao Hydari

* Equality in Cinema: Baksho Bondi

* ⁠Best Short Film (India) - Kalar Pencils by Dhananjay Santosh Goregaonkar

* ⁠Best Short Film (Australia) - Drifters by David Liu

Diverse Talent Recognised

The festival also recognised Vir Das with the Disruptor Award and Aditi Rao Hydari for Diversity in Cinema. Baksho Bondi received an award for Equality in Cinema. The best short films were Kalar Pencils by Dhananjay Santosh Goregaonkar from India and Drifters by David Liu from Australia.

An emotional Abhishek Bachchan reflected on his win: "Life has come full circle for me. I came here in 2022 where I was feted with the excellence in cinema award for my body of work. But this is an emotional moment for me to get the best actor on this very stage and be recognised for my role in a film that's extremely special to me."

The festival's 16th edition continues until 24th August, featuring Homebound as its closing film. It remains a significant event, uniting filmmakers, actors, and audiences to celebrate creativity and culture.