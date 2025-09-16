Indian Film Festival Of Sydney Is Back This October, Opening With Tannishtha Chatterjee’s Full Plate

The Indian Film Festival will take place in Sydney from 9-11 October 2025, showcasing over 15 films, including Full Plate. Attendees can engage with filmmakers through interactive sessions.

Sydney is set to host the Indian Film Festival this October, marking its return after a break. From 9–11 October 2025, the festival will showcase three days of compelling cinematic narratives. Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM, known for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, is organising this Sydney edition. The event will commence with Full Plate, a film by Tannishtha Chatterjee, produced by Ashutosh Goswami and Anup Chitnis.

Full Plate: A Story of Transformation

The film Full Plate stars Kirti Kulhari in the lead role, with Sharib Hashmi, Monica Dogra, and Indraneil Sengupta playing significant roles. It recently premiered at the Busan International Film Festival 2025. The story revolves around a Muslim homemaker in Mumbai who must find work after her husband's accident. This situation leads to her husband's insecurity and her own personal growth.

Tannishtha Chatterjee expressed her feelings about opening the festival with Full Plate: "In the middle of one of the hardest chapters of my life, it meant everything to know that stories still matter. When Mitu asked me to open the Indian Film Festival of Sydney with Full Plate, I felt both humbled and profoundly grateful. This film was born out of struggle, grit and hope, and sharing it with the Sydney audience feels like bringing the journey full circle."

A Diverse Cinematic Experience

Throughout the festival's three days, attendees can enjoy over 15 films from India and its diaspora. These films will cover various languages and genres. The lineup includes independent films, feature films, shorts, and documentaries. Additionally, there will be panel discussions, Q&A sessions, and conversations with filmmakers to provide audiences an opportunity to connect directly with artists.

Festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM shared her thoughts on opening with Full Plate: "There is something deeply resonant about opening with Full Plate. Tannishtha's courage, her determination to tell this story despite overwhelming odds, reflects exactly why Indian cinema matters—because it does more than entertain; it reveals, it heals, it challenges. We are honoured to welcome Sydney audiences back with this film and with three days of cinema that probe, celebrate and uplift."

The festival promises a rich experience for cinema lovers in Sydney. With its diverse selection of films and interactive sessions with filmmakers, attendees will have a chance to explore different perspectives within Indian cinema. This event not only celebrates storytelling but also fosters a deeper understanding of cultural narratives through film.