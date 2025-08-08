International Cat Day Special: Bollywood’s Beloved Cat Moms

Bollywood may be known for its red carpets and dazzling lights, but behind the scenes, many stars find their truest comfort in the quiet company of their cats. On International Cat Day, we celebrate the actresses who wear their "cat mom" badge with pride-showing us that love, healing, and companionship often come with soft paws and an unapologetic attitude.

Alia Bhatt

Alia's journey as a cat mom has been a long and affectionate one-starting with Sheeba and Pikka and now centred around her current fur-baby Edward, lovingly called Eddie. Eddie came into her life on her 24th birthday and has since become a quiet fixture in her world. Often spotted in her Instagram stories, he lounges in sunny corners, watches Alia get ready for shoots, and occasionally poses with that perfect "don't care" feline expression. For Alia, Eddie isn't just a pet-he's her calming constant, a grounding presence in a whirlwind career.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Noah, Nushrratt's elegant Persian cat, is a fluffy ball of charm who makes frequent appearances on her feed. Whether curled up in her lap during lazy Sunday mornings or playfully pawing at her hair while she's reading a script, Noah is part of Nushrratt's everyday rhythm. She often shares that coming home to Noah after a long day on set is like "opening the door to happiness." Their bond is a balance of quiet companionship and bursts of playful chaos-a perfect reflection of what it means to be a cat mom.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline's home is an actual feline kingdom-ruled by Miu Miu, Yoda, Loki, and Xyza. Each cat has a unique personality: Miu Miu is the regal queen, Yoda is the wise but slightly aloof observer, Loki lives up to his mischievous Marvel namesake, and Xyza is the cuddly heart-stealer. Jacqueline has spoken about how her pets helped her navigate moments of stress, especially during lockdowns, when their companionship became her anchor. Her Instagram brims with snapshots of her lounging with them, feeding them, or simply being bossed around-because in her home, the cats truly run the show.

Disha Patani

Known for her high-energy workouts and action-packed roles, Disha shows a softer, gentler side when she's with her cats Jasmine and Keety. Jasmine, a snow-white beauty, and Keety, with her piercing gaze, are both fixtures in Disha's downtime. Fans love catching glimpses of Disha sprawled on the floor with them or snuggling before bedtime. She often calls them her "pillows with a heartbeat" and has said that her cats remind her to slow down and enjoy stillness-something rare in her otherwise fast-paced life.

Richa Chadha

Fierce on screen and equally passionate off it, Richa shares her home with Kamli-a rescue cat who instantly became part of her family. Kamli often curls up next to Richa while she's writing, rehearsing, or simply enjoying a quiet cup of tea. Richa is a vocal supporter of animal adoption and welfare, using her platform to speak up for strays and raise awareness about ethical pet care. For her, Kamli is more than a pet-she's a symbol of second chances and unconditional love.

Kubbra Sait

If there's a Bollywood actress whose relationship with her cats feels like a full-fledged love story, it's Kubbra. She shares her life with Shifu (a wise, soulful companion she named after "Master Shifu" from Kung Fu Panda) and Sexyy Sait-a lively kitten she adopted from Shamita Shetty's litter. Kubbra has openly spoken about how caring for Shifu during his illness became a mirror for her own healing journey. She says that as she worked on herself emotionally, Shifu's health improved, and they came out of that phase together-stronger and more bonded. Sexyy, on the other hand, is the house's comic relief, an energiser who brought playful chaos into their home. Together, her cats reflect the two sides of her personality-deep, soulful connection and wild, infectious joy.