International Dog Day: Celebrated Actors Who Are Also Proud Dog Parents

It's International Dog Day, and what better occasion to celebrate our furry four-legged friends and the beloved celebrities who are proud dog parents! Here's a look at some celebrated actors and their adorable pups:

Ram Charan - Rhyme

Ram Charan shares a close bond with his furry friend Rhyme, who even has a statue alongside the RRR actor at Madame Tussauds. Interestingly, Rhyme often accompanies Ram to his shoots!

Diana Penty - Victoria

Known for her classy and elegant persona, Diana Penty is a proud mom to her dog Victoria, who is a queen in her own right. The actress often shares cuddly pictures with Victoria, showcasing their adorable bond.

Bhumi Pednekar - Bruno

As Bhumi wins hearts both on and off the screen, her cuddle buddy Bruno is always by her side. Besides being her paw-friend, Bruno is also Bhumi's biggest cheerleader!

Fatima Sana Shaikh - Bijlee

Fatima Sana Shaikh is a proud parent to her energetic doggo, Bijlee-true to the spirit of its name!

Khushi Kapoor - Panda, Mochi, Saitama & Bhaitama

Khushi Kapoor is a proud dog parent to not one, not two, not three, but four cuddly babies-Panda, Mochi, Saitama and Bhaitama. Talk about having a dog squad!

Aayush Sharma - Prime

Aayush Sharma has a big-boy dog named Prime-yes, named after Optimus Prime! Besides being a loyal companion, Prime is all things lovable and cuddly.

Alaya F - MJ

Alaya F is a happy mom to her fur-friend MJ, who fills her life with endless paw-sitive vibes every single day!

Big or small, sleek or adorably chonky, these doggos bring boundless joy to their celeb parents-and today is the perfect occasion to shower them with extra love and treats!