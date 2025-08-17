"Investing in Young Minds Is The Best Way to Honour Freedom,” Says Hira Warina on 79th Independence Day

Actor Hira Warina marked the 79th Independence Day with a heartwarming celebration alongside children at an NGO, embracing the true essence of the occasion. She spent the day engaging with the young minds, discussing the meaning of freedom and how education plays a vital role in preserving it for future generations.

Reflecting on the memorable day, Hira shared, "This 79th Independence Day, I celebrated with the brightest souls - the children at the NGO. We spoke about what freedom means and how education helps preserve it. I believe the best way to honour our freedom is by investing in young minds and empowering the next generation. Seeing their smiles and enthusiasm as we hoisted the flag filled my heart with joy."

Hira Warina is known for her role in the film Loveyatri and for featuring alongside Salman Khan in the hit Dabangg 3 song Munna Badnaam Hua. Over the years, she has been part of several notable projects that have showcased her versatility as an artist.

Her gesture and words this Independence Day resonated deeply, highlighting the importance of nurturing the youth to build a stronger, more empowered India. The celebration was filled with laughter, hope, and patriotism - a reminder that the nation's future rests in the hands of its children.