Is Don 3 Shelved? After Vikrant Massey's Exit Several Issues Appeared, Know What Has Happened

Is Don 3 Shelved: There has been a great deal of excitement surrounding Don 3, a much-anticipated third installment that has been in development for quite some time. After legendary performances by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in previous versions, reports suggested that Ranveer Singh would carry the legacy forward. Amid ongoing developments, news broke that Vikrant Massey would not be part of the film. However, new reports now hint at a much bigger twist, there's speculation that Don 3 might be entirely shelved. Could it be true? Have the makers decided to abandon the project altogether?

Has Is Don 3 Been Shelved?

An exclusive report was posted by Pinkvilla on August 3, stating the comment of a close source. The close source reported that Vikrant Massey is not the only thing Don franchise makers are dealing with, but there are other issues as well. The source reportedly said, "Few other issues have cropped up too. Makers have decided to postpone the film to next year and there are murmurs in close circle that team has already informed the leading man regarding shelving of the project."

A user shared the exclusive report on a Reddit thread with title "Don 3 indefinitely delayed, likely to get shelved." In this thread, one joked, "Don ki script complete karna mushkil hi nahi na mumkin hai." Another urged, "Wapas srk ko le aao." Another claimed, "Shoot as of now is pushed to Jan 2026. They are waiting to see dhurnandhar business."

There are rumors that Don 3 might go to floors next year. However, nothing is certain as of now. Let us further wait for any official announcement.