Katrina Kaif Pregnancy Due Date: VicKat Expecting First Child After 4 Yrs Of Marriage? What Is Their Age Gap?

Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant: Ever since they first made headlines as a rumored couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been experts at keeping their relationship under wraps-until they surprised the world with a dreamy, intimate wedding on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. From their low-key courtship to their fairytale nuptials, the couple has always preferred letting their love speak in silence, protecting from the limelight.

Now, that curiosity has once again reached a fever pitch, thanks to fresh pregnancy rumors making waves online. Whispers about Katrina and Vicky expecting their first child have become something of a recurring theme since their marriage, surfacing every few months. And once again, the internet is abuzz with speculation, especially after the absence of Katrina Kaif from public appearances lately.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Expecting Their First Child?

Rumor mills are abuzz with claims that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal may be gearing up to embrace parenthood soon. According to NDTV, Katrina Kaif is expecting her first child with husband Vicky Kaushal after almost 4 years of their marriage.

As the report further suggests, Katrina is planning to take a long maternity leave from her work once the lil baby arrives. While the couple has yet to confirm or deny the ongoing pregnancy buzz, the renewed chatter has taken over social media, with hashtags and fan pages lighting up with excitement. Whether it's just another round of baseless buzz or the real deal, one thing's for sure: VicKat's mystique continues to keep Bollywood and its fans hooked.

Katrina Kaif First Pregnancy (Rumored): When Is The Due Date?

As per the NDTV report, Katrina's due date could be sometime between October and November, adding more fuel to the ongoing speculation.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Age Gap Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Born on 16 July 1983, Katrina Kaif is currently 42 years old. On the other hand, Vicky, born on May 16, 1988, celebrated his 37th birthday this year. That means there is a 5-year age gap between the couple.