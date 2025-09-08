Is Monali Thakur Heading For Divorce? Cryptic Post Sparks Buzz, Check

Reports emerged last week suggesting that singer Monali Thakur might be heading for a divorce after she unfollowed her husband, Maik Richter, on Instagram, though neither party has publicly confirmed or denied the speculation

Monali married Swiss restaurateur Maik Richter in 2017 during a private ceremony in Mumbai; they revealed their marriage only publicly around 2020

Shortly after the headlines, Monali posted a cryptic update titled "The Reason", accompanied by imagery from her upcoming music video Ek Baar Phir. In the visual, she is depicted in a disturbing scenario, being physically assaulted, including a scene where the man chokes her. This intense imagery aligns with the song's underlying theme of abuse and betrayal

Given that Ek Baar Phir is described by Monali as her most personal song ever, and the promo was explicitly said to draw from her own experiences of abuse and betrayal, one might interpret the post as her hinting that such trauma-with its emotional weight-is "the reason" behind the speculated split

In light of this, it's plausible that Monali's cryptic post is not just teasing her new music but also signaling deeper personal pain, potentially pointing to abuse as the underlying cause behind the marital turmoil. This interpretation, while unconfirmed, resonates strongly with the themes she's chosen to spotlight, overcoming hurt, betrayal, and rising again.