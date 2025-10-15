Is Sonakshi Sinha Pregnant? Latest Public Outing With Zaheer Fuels Buzz; Fans React; 'Baby On The Way'

Photo Credit: Instagram/@aslisona, @varindertchawla

Sonakshi Sinha Pregnancy Rumors: Bollywood's beloved couple, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, are once again in the spotlight for pregnancy rumours. The Heeramandi actress and her husband have always captured fans' attention, not just for their professional achievements, but also for their charming chemistry and candid moments on social media. Known for their playful Instagram prank videos and adorable interactions, the couple tied the knot on 3 June 2024 in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their personal lives.

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Latest Public Appearance: Actress Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

The 'Blockbuster' couple, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, are back in the news over speculations of a possible pregnancy once again. Their latest public appearance took place last night (Tuesday, October 14) in Mumbai at a star-studded fashion gala celebrating Designer Vikram Phadnis' 35 years in fashion. The couple turned heads with their impeccable style and playful chemistry.

Zaheer looked dashing in a classic sherwani, while Sonakshi stunned in a red-and-white embroidered Anarkali suit, featuring intricate floral patterns and a matching dupatta. Their radiant smiles and graceful presence, combined with the glamour of the event, made them the centre of attention.

It was this very appearance, along with subtle observations of Sonakshi's look and demeanour, that reignited rumours about her possibly expecting her first child.

Internet Reacts To Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Viral Video

Fans were quick to react, sharing their excitement and speculation across social media, making the couple the centre of conversation once again. Reacting to the viral video, one of the users commented, "Is she preggers 😍", while a fan wrote, "Pregnancy Glow ❤️". "Baby on the way 🙌," one of the comments read. Meanwhile, a third user wrote, "She lost so much weight few years back, but after marriage she gained so much weight again. But she looks happy and pretty tho, no pressure to look skinny for films."

Sonakshi and Zaheer are yet to break their silence on the ongoing prenancy talks.