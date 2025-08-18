Post Sunjay Kapur Death, Is Ex-Wife Karisma Kapoor In Touch With Priya Sachdev? Businessman's Sister Spills

Karisma Kapoor Relationship With Late Sunjay Kapur Wife Priya Sachdev: On June 12, 2025, the business world and his loved ones were shaken by the unexpected news of Sunjay Kapur, the dynamic chairman of Sona Comstar, who collapsed and passed away during a polo match in England. Witnesses say he had swallowed a bee, which triggered a fatal allergic reaction leading to a heart attack. He was just 53. The tragic incident stunned both elite polo circles and the corporate realm alike, including the entire nation.

Ten days later, on June 22, 2025, a prayer meeting was held at Delhi's Taj Palace Hotel. It was in this emotional setting that Karisma Kapoor, his ex‑wife, arrived with their children -Samaira and Kiaan - marking a rare, graceful display of unity and mutual respect. Joining them was his current wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, in a profound moment of shared grief.

Photos and videos from the meet showed Karisma and Priya standing or seated close together, offering prayers in somber silence. Their presence, once separated by personal history, had taken the internet by storm.

Is Karisma Kapoor Tn Touch With Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Sachdev?

Almost two months after his tragic demise, late business tycoon Sunjay Kapur continues to hit headlines over boardroom battles and inheritance debates. Amidst the talks around Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 cr empire, his sister Mandhira Kapur recently spoke about Karisma Kapoor and Priya Sachdev's relationship.

Talking to NDTV, Mandhira has revealed that she believes that the 'Raja Hindustani' actress is in touch with Sunjay's wife, Priya Sachdev (now known as Priya Sunjay Kapur). When his sister was asked if she was still in touch with Karisma, Mandhira replied, "Yes, of course. I am sure she is in touch with Priya (Sunjay's widow Priya Sachdev Kapur) too. The fact is we've all had a good relationship. The kids have been coming to see mom. We are all in touch. This is not meant to be a family feud. (sic)"

Mandhira Kapur Calls Karisma Kapoor A Good Mother

In the same interview, Mandhira went on to call her ex-sister in law, Karisma, a "very good mother". She added, "She [Karisma] is a mother. She is a very good mother, I have to give her that. She has done a very good job of letting the family be one, which is...you know..I commend her in that. I think the kids have been close, and they've had a great relationship. Hopefully somehow, we can carry that on and let the family be one again because she is looking out for her kids like any mother would, and that's what she is doing."