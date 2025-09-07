Is Vicky Kaushal Planning To Renovate His House This Diwali? Read Below

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal is captivating audiences with a fresh, high-energy performances that's making waves across various platforms. While his recent projects continue to garner attention for their engaging storytelling and star-studded casts, what's truly resonating with fans are Vicky's candid behind-the-scenes revelations about his personal style, his passion for home décor, and how he cultivates spaces that genuinely feel like home.

As the festive season approaches, particularly with Diwali on the horizon, many Indians embark on the tradition of refreshing and renovating their homes. For Vicky, his home is his sanctuary - a place where he can truly be himself. He describes it as a calming, inspiring extension of his inner world. His design philosophy leans towards soft, neutral tones, beautifully complemented by natural textures like wood, linen, and lush greenery. This approach creates spaces that are both highly functional and aesthetically pleasing. His preferred colour palette embraces soft, earthy shades, infusing warmth and understated elegance into every room, perfect for welcoming the festive spirit.

The Bollywood superstar shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "I gravitate toward soft, neutral tones with natural textures like think wood, linen, and greenery. The space should feel functional and beautiful. Partnering with Birla Opus Assurance has made me appreciate even more how the right shade can completely transform a room, and how colour can reflect your personality and energy in such a subtle, beautiful way."

Is Vicky Kaushal planning to renovate and redecorate his house this Diwali? Will his new home be of his wife Katrina's liking? Time will tell but till then with his effortless charm, refined sense of style, and a knack for bringing something fresh to every project, Vicky Kaushal continues to prove why he's one of Bollywood's most versatile talents.

