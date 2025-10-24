Isha-Akash Ambani Birthday: Disha Patani Keeps It Simple With Crop Top & Denims, Reaches Jamnagar With Arjun

Isha Ambani birthday party: Bollywood stars Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor have reached Jamnagar to join the birthday festivities of Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani. The celebrations are set to be a grand affair, with numerous celebrities expected to attend. Both actors were spotted at the airport, dressed casually yet stylishly, as they prepared for the event.

The Ambani twins, Isha and Akash, are celebrating their birthdays with a lavish party that promises to be filled with glamour and excitement. The guest list includes several high-profile personalities from various industries, ensuring a star-studded evening.

Star-Studded Celebrations

Disha Patani opted for a comfortable yet chic look, wearing a white crop top paired with denim jeans. Her casual attire was complemented by minimal makeup and loose hair. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, chose a black t-shirt teamed with matching pants and sneakers, exuding effortless style.

The Ambanis are known for hosting extravagant events that attract attention nationwide. This birthday celebration is no exception, with meticulous planning to ensure an unforgettable experience for all attendees. The event is expected to feature luxurious decor and exquisite cuisine.

Disha Patani Keeps It Simple & Classy - Watch Video

As Disha and Arjun made their way through the airport, fans eagerly captured photos of the duo. Their presence at the event highlights the close relationship between Bollywood celebrities and the Ambani family. The anticipation surrounding this celebration has been building up over the past few days.

As guests arrive in Jamnagar, excitement continues to build for what promises to be an unforgettable night.

The celebration not only marks Isha and Akash's birthdays but also showcases India's vibrant social scene. Events like these highlight the blend of tradition and modernity that characterises contemporary Indian culture.

