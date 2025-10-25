Isha-Akash Ambani Birthday Party LIVE: KJo To Ranveer-Deepika; Bollywood Gears Up For Grand Event In Jamnagar



Isha-Akash Birthday Party In Jamnagar LIVE Updates: The Ambanis, who are one of the richest families in India and also across the world, are known for their extravagant celebrations and there are no doubts about it. Be it the celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi or Anant Ambani's grand wedding celebrations, Ambani's leave no stone unturned to make the headlines with their lavish and flamboyant events that often brings the entire Bollywood industry under one roof. And now, the Ambanis are back in the headlines for a yet another lavish event that has got the tongues wagging. We are talking about Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani's birthday celebrations.

Yes! The Ambani twins Isha and Akash have turned 34 this year on October 23. And to mark this occasion, the Ambanis are hosting a grand birthday bash in Jamnagar and the mega event has already got the Bollywood industry on the move. It is going to be a grand celebration with several A-listers marking their presence to enjoy an evening filled with music, dance, and exquisite food and making it a night to remember. As the preparations are going on in full swing, we bring you all the updates about Isha and Akash's lavish birthday celebration from Jamnagar.

