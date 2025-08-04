Isha Koppikar On Age And Opportunity In Bollywood: ‘Experience Brings Something Unique to the Screen’

In the evolving landscape of Indian cinema, conversations around age and casting, especially when it comes to women, are gradually gaining more attention. While younger talent often takes centre stage, seasoned actors bring with them, a plethora of experience that can add depth and authenticity to stories. And New Age Queen Isha Koppikar, known for her roles in Don, Kya Kool Hai Hum, and Krishna Cottage, recently weighed in on how the industry approaches age, particularly in casting decisions.

Reflecting on a well-known example, she said, "A film was made in 2019, titled Saand Ki Aankh. They made the film with youngsters in it, and Neena Gupta had also said that if you have written a role for a 50-year-old or a 60-year-old woman, then why are you casting and portraying 30-year-old girls as old? Why not take actors who have proven that they are really good, talented actors? Why are you not taking them now? Why do you think they are jaded?"

Her remarks highlight a sentiment shared by many in the industry, that actors who have grown with time still have much to offer on screen. Rather than seeing age as a constraint, Isha believes it can enrich a performance. "With time comes a deeper emotional understanding," she explains. "That can bring something truly special to a character." Emphasizing on the importance of making space for stories that span the full spectrum of life experiences, Isha adds, "There's so much value in reflecting a variety of perspectives. When we include characters who are older, we're giving audiences more authentic, relatable stories."

She's hopeful about the direction the industry is heading in. In recent years, more films have started to feature older female protagonists, and discussions around representation have become more common. Isha sees this as a step toward a more inclusive approach to storytelling one where both youth and maturity have their place.

"Age shouldn't be seen as a limitation but as a valuable asset," she adds. "It's about telling stories that feel real and allow actors of all ages to shine." As the industry continues to grow and diversify, voices like Isha's help reinforce the idea that talent and experience go hand in hand and that there's room for everyone in meaningful cinema.