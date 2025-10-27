Isha Koppikar's Next Film Rocketship Selected For The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

MUMBAI, October 27, 2025: The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) is considered a rather prestigious event in the film industry circles, as it celebrates the legacy of Indian cinema by honouring the immense talent that the industry possesses, not just in India, but across the globe. And at the receiving end of this honour is Isha Koppikar's next film, Rocketship, a project especially close to her heart. Having entered the film industry without the support of a godfather, Isha chose to collaborate with the students of Subhash Ghai's prestigious Whistling Woods International academy as a way of recognising and encouraging genuine talent. This gesture reflects her respect for those who are working hard to build their careers from the ground up.

And in an honour as befitting as can be, Rocketship has officially been selected for not 1 but 2 internationally acclaimed film festivals - the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2026, and the Mokkho International Film Festival 2025. Expressing her happiness, Isha revealed, "This is such an honour not just for myself, but for the entire team behind Rocketship, who relentlessly worked towards making it. Dreams indeed take flight, and I am so happy for all the recognition that Rocketship and the team are getting. I am especially happy for the students, who literally began their careers from scratch, working hard on the film, and are about to get their due recognition. Being selected for the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is a huge accomplishment, and I couldn't be prouder of what they have achieved. I am convinced these kids will be going places in the future."

The trailer of the film that was released a couple of weeks back received a lot of praise. Rocketship is an emotionally moving about the unbreakable bond between a mother's unwavering strength and a daughter's unshakable dreams, setting the stage for a story that will resonate with families across the country. Produced by Harmanraai Singh Sehgal, with screenplay and direction by Arjun Menon, Rocketship stars child artist Amayira Sharma alongside Isha.