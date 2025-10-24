Ishaan Khatter Is Conquering The World, One Bill Board At A Time

It's not every day that an Indian face takes over skylines across continents, but Ishaan Khatter is doing just that. From London and Amsterdam to Times Square in New York, his BOSS campaign has gone global, lighting up streets, trams, and billboards everywhere.

He's the first Indian to be the face of a European luxury brand's fall winter campaign on this scale, and the world is taking notice. Giant BOSS installations featuring Ishaan are up across Europe, the UK, the US, and India. Social media has been flooded with sightings from London, Milan, Amsterdam, and New York, with fans and friends celebrating his global moment.

The timing couldn't be better. Ishaan has had a phenomenal year. His latest film, Homebound, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and received a nine-minute standing ovation. It went on to screen at Melbourne and Toronto, earning glowing reviews and love everywhere it went.

Earlier this year, he made his international streaming debut in The Perfect Couple, opposite Nicole Kidman, and then followed it up with The Royals, where he played a young, charming prince who won over a huge new fanbase.

At Milan Fashion Week, Ishaan also met with David Beecham, a moment that further cemented his growing presence in the global fashion scene.

From Cannes to Milan and now on billboards across the world, Ishaan Khatter is not just representing Indian talent - he's redefining what it means to be a global Indian star.