‘It Feels Incredible To Deliver My Biggest Opening With My First Diwali Release Thamma!’ : Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has carved his name in the history books of Indian cinema as the Master of Uniqueness who has always chosen the most quirky films and subjects to deliver big blockbusters. With his first Diwali release, Dinesh Vijan's Thamma from the blockbuster Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), Ayushmann has delivered his biggest opening till date - 25.11 crore nett in India!

With this massive opening, Ayushmann has delivered the highest opening for an origin story within the MHCU comprising Stree, Bhediya, Munjya (Stree 2 was a franchise film), setting up for a Thamma franchise that is set to grow from strength to strength.

Ayushmann says, "I'm an entertainer so it brings me so much joy to see people loving and enjoying Thamma and my performance during this big Diwali holidays. When my visionary producer Dinesh Vijan had told me that Thamma was releasing in Diwali, I was thrilled because it was something that I was always wished to happen in my career."

He adds, "Having carved a niche with my unique, quirky films, I was eagerly waiting for that one opportunity to bring my brand of cinema on Diwali - a festival that has seen the biggest of the biggest superstars release their tentpole films in. Thamma is the tentpole film of my career and I'm fortunate to have got Diwali to release it. Every year, I used to go to theatres with my family to watch a superstar's film release. Today, I have gone to theatres to watch my film with my family. It feels incredible!"

For the first time, a star known for his unique, quirky films has owned Diwali shattering trade predictions proving that great content starring Ayushmann is a lethal winning combo!

Ayushmann says, "It's almost a validation of my trajectory in Hindi cinema and I thank Dinesh Vijan for trusting me to play a character with no reference point like an Indian 'betaal'. To see people enjoy to their fullest in theatres watching me play this character and convincing them to go on this joyride is truly an insane feeling."

Now, Ayushmann is also set to deliver the biggest opening weekend of his career and give Maddock a hugely loved character that aids the forward journey of MHCU!

Ayushmann has the best strike rate when it comes to quirky, unique comedies with around 90 percent of his quirky films being hits or blockbusters - giving producers the confidence to bring him subjects that only he can shoulder and deliver at the box office in Bollywood.

Ayushmann says, "The first day love that I have got, that the film has got, busts a lot of myths that people only want to see sequels and remakes and big superstar movies on Diwali. We scoring big with Thamma again shows that people want to see great content."

He adds, "Audiences are bringing their children, their families to watch my film during this festive period. Every actor wants to feel this, wants to see their films open on the biggest release dates like Diwali and become hugely successful! I'm happy I'm living this feeling with Thamma."