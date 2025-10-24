”It’s A Different Feeling Altogether Listening..." Says Rashmika Mandanna As She Relives The Magic Of Thamma

Rashmika Mandanna, who continues to rule hearts and the box office with her latest blockbuster Thamma, and yet again proves to be India's no. 1 heroine, recently shared a heartfelt moment with fans. The actress revealed that she quietly sneaked into a theatre to watch the film amidst the audience on Wednesday, a gesture that perfectly captures her humility and love for the craft.

Sharing her emotions, Rashmika wrote, "It's a different feeling altogether listening to the laughs, whistles, and reactions of audience all around while watching the film." Her post beautifully reflected the joy of witnessing firsthand how the film has connected with people across generations.

The actress also took a moment to express deep gratitude to her fans and audiences for their overwhelming love and support. From heartfelt feedback to countless messages of praise, Rashmika acknowledged every bit of appreciation that has made Thamma a truly special journey both personally and professionally.