“It’s Meaningful. It’s Rooted. It’s Real”: Chitrangda Singh On Her New Film With Salman Khan
Chitrangda Singh's next big project is more than just a film it's a tribute. Based on real-life events that have deep roots in military history, the project stars none other than Salman Khan, and Chitrangda is thrilled to be part of it.
"It's a story of bravery and courage," she says. "Coming from an army background, I remember this event being spoken about in our circles. So to be part of this film feels very personal."
What makes it even more special is the scale and intent of the project. With Salman leading the cast, the film is bound to command attention but for Chitrangda, it's the emotional and thematic depth that drew her in.
"This isn't just about the spectacle. It's meaningful. It's rooted. It's real," she emphasizes. There's a sense of pride in her voice a connection that goes beyond a typical role. She sees it as a way of honoring the real heroes, of bringing forgotten or lesser-known stories into the mainstream.
And
of
course,
working
with
Salman
Khan
is
a
milestone.
"Everything
he's
part
of
becomes
massive.
Whether
you're
an
actor
or
technician,
it
all
scales
up,"
she
says.
But
what
excites
her
more
is
the
chance
to
be
part
of
a
film
that
says
something
important.
"It's the kind of story that deserves to be told. And I'm just happy I get to be part of telling it."