Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

“It’s Meaningful. It’s Rooted. It’s Real”: Chitrangda Singh On Her New Film With Salman Khan

By
Chitrangda Singh On Her New Film With Salman Khan

Chitrangda Singh's next big project is more than just a film it's a tribute. Based on real-life events that have deep roots in military history, the project stars none other than Salman Khan, and Chitrangda is thrilled to be part of it.

"It's a story of bravery and courage," she says. "Coming from an army background, I remember this event being spoken about in our circles. So to be part of this film feels very personal."

What makes it even more special is the scale and intent of the project. With Salman leading the cast, the film is bound to command attention but for Chitrangda, it's the emotional and thematic depth that drew her in.

"This isn't just about the spectacle. It's meaningful. It's rooted. It's real," she emphasizes. There's a sense of pride in her voice a connection that goes beyond a typical role. She sees it as a way of honoring the real heroes, of bringing forgotten or lesser-known stories into the mainstream.

And of course, working with Salman Khan is a milestone. "Everything he's part of becomes massive. Whether you're an actor or technician, it all scales up," she says. But what excites her more is the chance to be part of a film that says something important.
"It's the kind of story that deserves to be told. And I'm just happy I get to be part of telling it."

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: chitrangda singh salman khan
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X