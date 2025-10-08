“It Was Fun To Push Myself And Try Something New!” — Elli AvrRam On Her Latest Dance Number Zaar Zaar

Actress Elli AvrRam has once again set screens ablaze with her electrifying performance in the newly released dance track Zaar Zaar. Known for her infectious energy and graceful charm, Elli captivates audiences with her sizzling moves and effortless expressions, proving once again why she's among the most versatile performers in the industry.

Speaking about her passion for dance and the experience of filming Zaar Zaar, Elli says, "I love to dance it's something I'm extremely passionate about apart from acting. When I first heard the song, I instantly loved the beats and the vibe, especially how Farhan's rap blended with Neeti Mohan's voice. I've known choreographer-director Rahul Shetty for years, and we always wanted to work together. He wanted me to try a dance style I'd never done before and that was truly exciting."

Elli adds that experimenting and stepping out of her comfort zone is something she always looks forward to as an artist. "I always love pushing myself creatively and exploring something new that helps me grow as an artist. When Rahul told me it was a hardcore dance number, I was thrilled! The style was completely new to me, and it was a fun challenge to adapt. I hope my fans love it they've been waiting to see me in a dance number again, and Zaar Zaar felt like the perfect one to give them. The response so far has been amazing,"

The actor also revealed that the song was shot in just one day making the entire experience even more memorable. "The prep was more about rehearsing for a new dance style and getting my body used to it, since I am trained in ballet dance form in which your posture needs to be always graceful and movements very gentle and soft. And Zaar Zaar was more about having a different type of body language and moves, sporting a different attitude. It had to be aggressive and sassy. I had to work thoroughly to get the feel correct." As Elli basks in the love pouring in for Zaar Zaar, she teases that more exciting projects are on the way."

There is something special which will come out before this year ends and then a lot of other exciting things which are lined up for 2026," she concludes.