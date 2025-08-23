Get Updates
“Jai Ho” Actress Daisy Shah Soaks in Thailand Vibes While Balancing Travel and Work

By
Daisy Shah Soaks in Thailand Vibes

Bollywood actress Daisy Shah, best known for her debut in Salman Khan's Jai Ho, is once again giving her fans major wanderlust goals. Known for her love for travel and exploration, Daisy recently shared stunning glimpses from her trip to Thailand. Posing against serene backdrops, she radiated effortless charm and joy, capturing the essence of her "Thai Light" moments.

For Daisy, travel has always been more than just a getaway it's her way of rejuvenating, reconnecting with herself, and drawing inspiration for her craft. Whether it's scenic beaches, cultural hubs, or offbeat corners, the actress makes it a point to balance her hectic work schedules with time to explore new destinations.

While Daisy is enjoying her Thailand escape, she is also gearing up for exciting projects on the professional front. After her impactful stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and the much-talked-about Gujarati film Mystery of the Tattoo, Daisy has more in store for her fans. She is currently reading scripts for upcoming Bollywood films, along with digital projects and music videos that promise to showcase her versatility in new ways. With a mix of cinema, OTT, and brand collaborations lined up, Daisy is all set to surprise her audience with fresh and dynamic performances.

X