Janhvi Kapoor Can’t Stop Gushing About Param Sundari Co-star, Calls Sidharth Malhotra True GentleMan

Janhvi Kapoor is full of admiration for her Param Sundari co-star, Sidharth Malhotra. She praises him as a true gentleman ahead of the film's release. The movie is set to premiere on August 29, 2025.

"Working with someone like Sidharth Malhotra has truly changed my life, I am counting my blessings, and honestly I have so much respect for him not just as an actor but as a person. Sid is such a trooper on set. Unlike the typical 'hero' attitude of only looking after themselves, he's the opposite. He stands up for everyone, makes sure the entire team is in a mood, and he's genuinely a thorough gentleman. He really inspires to give your best," Janhvi said.

Janhvi's Experience with Sidharth

Param Sundari To Release Next Week

The much-anticipated film Param Sundari will be released in cinemas on August 29, 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting this date to see Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra share the screen together.

