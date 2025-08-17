Janhvi Kapoor’s Janmashtami Video Sparks Online Debate; Netizens Call 'Param Sundari' Star 'Embarrassing'

Janhvi Kapoor VIRAL Video: 'Param Sundari' actress Janhvi Kapoor has recently been in the headlines. The trailer of the movie was launched on August 12, 2025, and ever since, both lead actors, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, have been actively promoting their upcoming film.

In order to promote her upcoming movie, Param Sundari, Janhvi Kapoor joined the Mumbaikars to celebrate Dahi Handi festival on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. The video of her smashing the matka was shared by ANI on social media with the caption, "Mumbai, Maharashtra | Actor Janhvi Kapoor participates in the Dahi Handi festival on the occasion of #KrishnaJanmashtami."

One particular clip from the video instantly went viral on social media. It showed actress Janhvi Kapoor shouting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai!" while smashing the matka during the Dahi Handi celebration. Many viewers felt "embarrassed" watching it, believing that since the occasion was meant to celebrate Lord Krishna, her chant was not appropriate for the moment.

A user took to a Reddit thread with title "Has anyone seen this? 🤣💀" with the video of Janhvi Kapoor from Dahi Handi celebration. In this thread, one commented, "This is embarrassing to watch 😭." Another wrote, "She is more aware about the audience than the audience is aware about its own taste." Another called out the actress saying, "She's so embarrassing." Another questioned the actress, "It's religious why say Bharat mata?"

Actress Janhvi Kapoor wore a shiny ivory blouse adorned with intricate embroidery, paired with a long, simple skirt that balanced the look. She styled her hair in a braid and completed the ensemble with a stacked necklace, bangles, and statement earrings.

Param Sundari Release Date

Param Sundari was originally slated for release on July 25, 2025. However, the date was later postponed to August 29, 2025. While the makers did not specify the reason for the change, it is believed that the decision was made to avoid a clash with another Bollywood film, Son of Sardaar 2.