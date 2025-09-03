Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up on Being Mocked For Smiling After Mother Sridevi’s Demise: If I Was Quiet...

Janhvi Kapoor shares her struggles with public grief after her mother Sridevi's death. She discusses the emotional toll and media scrutiny she faced while navigating her film career amidst personal loss.

Janhvi Kapoor, in a heartfelt conversation, shared the immense pain of losing her mother, Sridevi, under the relentless gaze of the paparazzi. The legendary actress passed away on 24 February 2018 in Dubai. Growing up as Sridevi's daughter meant Janhvi was always in the public eye, but her mother's sudden death intensified this scrutiny.

Janhvi Kapoor On Public Grief

Janhvi expressed how challenging it was to grieve publicly after her mother's unexpected passing. She felt trapped by media expectations, criticised for smiling during film promotions and judged as cold when silent. "Imagine losing your mother, and it's entertainment for half the nation," she lamented.

The constant attention from photographers was different when Janhvi was younger. Back then, celebrity children were often photographed without restraint. This exposure made it difficult for Janhvi to be seen beyond her privileged background. "People saw me as privileged before they even knew me," she reflected.

The Emotional Toll Of Sridevi's Death

Sridevi's death left a lasting impact on Janhvi's perception of people. She revealed that the media coverage made her cynical about human nature. "I don't think anyone can understand what we went through," she said. The loss and subsequent scrutiny took away any empathy or sympathy from others.

Sridevi was celebrated as India's first female superstar and died at just 54 due to accidental drowning in Dubai. Her passing occurred months before Janhvi's debut film 'Dhadak' released, overshadowing what should have been a joyful time with grief.

Janhvi Kapoor's Film Journey

Recently, Janhvi appeared in 'Param Sundari,' a quirky romantic comedy alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Despite mixed reviews, their pairing caught attention. She is now preparing for 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' with Varun Dhawan, directed by Shashank Khaitan, promising to revive their on-screen chemistry.

The experience of losing her mother under public scrutiny has profoundly affected Janhvi Kapoor's life and career. Despite these challenges, she continues to forge ahead in the film industry while navigating the complexities of fame and personal loss.