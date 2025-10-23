Janhvi Kapoor Breaks Silence On Plastic Surgery Rumours; Admits The Decision Was Made Under Sridevi's Guidance

In a recent episode of "Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle," Janhvi Kapoor joined Karan Johar for an insightful discussion that moved beyond typical Bollywood chatter. The actress opened up about beauty standards, cosmetic procedures, and the unrealistic expectations that often impact young women. Her candidness made this interview stand out as one of the most genuine celebrity conversations in recent times.

Janhvi expressed her desire to be transparent about her experiences to avoid promoting a culture of perfectionism. She stated, "I don't believe in gatekeeping. I was one of the young girls who was very impressionable with the onset of social media and seeing everyone being judged and look in a certain way. And I don't want to perpetuate to young girls this idea of perfection. I'm a big believer of you do you, do whatever makes you happy. I would be very happy to be a completely open book about things."

Janhvi Kapoor Addresses 'Buffalo-Plasty' Rumours

The actress also tackled bizarre online rumours regarding her appearance, specifically addressing viral videos falsely claiming she underwent "buffalo-plasty." Janhvi clarified that her decisions were made thoughtfully and with guidance from her late mother, Sridevi. She explained, "I think I have been very intelligent, conservative and proper about what I have done. Of course I had the guidance of my mom and I'd like to share that. Also, as a cautionary tale because if a young girl sees a video like this and decides mujhe bhi ye buffalo-plasty karna hai, and if something goes wrong, that would be the worst thing ever. I think transparency is important."

Her openness is being lauded for encouraging honesty about cosmetic enhancements in an industry often shrouded in secrecy. Fans appreciated her straightforwardness and applauded her for fostering a healthy dialogue on body image issues.

Janhvi's remarks serve as an important reminder that beauty should not be associated with shame or secrecy. Her willingness to discuss these topics openly has been praised by viewers who see it as creating a more accepting environment for discussions around body image.