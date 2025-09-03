Janhvi Kapoor Talks About Bijuria Song From Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: “The New Version Is A Perfect..."

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses of Indian cinema. With her recently released film 'Param Sundari' already running successfully in the theatres, the actress is gearing up for the promotion of her upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'. For the actress, who has built a repertoire of emotionally intense and dramatic roles, this film will present her in a refreshing character, and the teaser has proved the same.

Today, the makers launched the first song, 'Bijuria', from the upcoming romantic comedy entertainer, and her chemistry with Varun Dhawan is already grabbing eyeballs.

Talking about the song, Janhvi Kapoor added, "Bijuria has always been one of those tracks that makes you want to get up and dance, and bringing it back in this film has been such a fun experience. The new version is a perfect mix that has the old charm with a new freshness that makes it impossible not to groove. Shooting with Varun and the team was an absolute blast. I think this is going to be one of those tracks that people will hold close to their hearts and also dance their hearts out to."

As for what's next, Janhvi has a packed line-up - sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Peddi'.