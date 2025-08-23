Janhvi Kapoor Talks About Her Role in Param Sundari: "My Character Is Half Malayali, Half Tamilian"

Janhvi Kapoor is ready to charm audiences with her upcoming romantic comedy Param Sundari. For the actress, who has done the films of diverse genre, Param Sundari marks a refreshing turn towards a genre she has long wished to explore.

"I myself, more than as an actor, but as a member of the audience, was dying to do a rom-com - a light, feel-good romantic movie where you have a smile on your face," Janhvi said while expressing her long standing desire to watch the romantic comedies back on the screen. Now when she is a part of a rom-com she said "Finally, I've done the kind of story that takes me back to my roots."

The actress further revealed an interesting detail about her character in Param Sundari saying, "I am not Malayali, nor was my mother. But my character is half Tamilian and half Malayali, in the movie".

As for what's next, Janhvi has a packed line-up - sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in Karan Johar's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and stepping into her first big pan-India outing Peddi opposite Ram Charan.