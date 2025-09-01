Janhvi Kapoor To Play Lead In Chaalbaaz Remake? Here's What We Know

Janhvi Kapoor is contemplating a lead role in the Chaalbaaz remake, a project tied to her mother's legacy. Alongside this, she has completed filming for another movie, expanding her portfolio.

Janhvi Kapoor, who recently captivated audiences with her role as Sundari in the film "Param Sundari," is reportedly considering a new project. The actress has been offered the lead role in a remake of "Chaalbaaz," a film originally starring her mother, Sridevi. Released on August 29, "Param Sundari" featured Janhvi alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

A source revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Janhvi is enthusiastic about the opportunity but is approaching it cautiously. "For Janhvi, 'Chaalbaaz' is more than just a film. It's an emotion. She has jumped at the chance of playing the lead role in 'Chaalbaaz' but is treading this with utmost caution," said the source.

Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Projects

Besides contemplating the "Chaalbaaz" remake, Janhvi has completed filming for "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari." This project features Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra. The team recently wrapped up shooting for this film, adding another exciting venture to Janhvi's growing list of projects.

The storyline of "Param Sundari" revolves around Param Sachdev, played by Sidharth Malhotra. He is an investor from Delhi living with his father, portrayed by Sanjay Kapoor. After several failed business attempts, Param stumbles upon a dating app called Find My Soulmate. Despite initial skepticism about its authenticity, he finds its business model intriguing.

Plot Details of Param Sundari

Convinced of its potential success, Param persuades his father to invest Rs 5 crore into the app. To validate its promise, he embarks on a journey to Kerala to meet his supposed perfect match according to the app's algorithm. Accompanied by his friend (Manjot Singh), they travel south with low expectations.

The girl identified by the app as Param's match is Thekkepaattu Sundari Damodar Pillai, played by Janhvi Kapoor. She resides in a small town in Kerala and has transformed her ancestral mansion into a homestay following her parents' demise. Sundari lives with her younger sister Amu (Inayat Verma).

Initially annoyed by Param and his friend's stereotypical views of Kerala and South India, Sundari gradually warms up to them. However, she feels deceived when she learns that Param's visit had ulterior motives related to the dating app investment.

The film explores whether love can triumph over misunderstandings and deception. It poses questions about whether this modern-day Heer-Ranjha duo will find happiness together within its 136-minute runtime.

Janhvi is expected to make a decision regarding the "Chaalbaaz" remake by late September after consulting those around her. While excited about the prospect, she remains cautious due to inevitable comparisons with her mother's iconic performance.