Janhvi Kapoor Wins Praise For Perfecting Malayalam Accent In Param Sundari

The trailer of Param Sundari dropped today, and while audiences are raving about its charm, one detail is getting special attention - Janhvi Kapoor's pitch-perfect South Indian accent. Stepping into the role of Sundari, a half-Malayali, half-Tamil girl, Janhvi has gone beyond just performance, working meticulously on the finer nuances of language and dialect.

Her dialect coach took to Instagram to applaud her dedication, writing, "You have worked so hard on getting your Malayalam dialogues and accent correct and I am so proud with how it has come out as a Malayali. The accent, dialect, and diction is perfect and I was so happy to see how you have given your best and paid attention to every detail. You sound perfect as a half Malayali, half Tamil ponnu. Can't wait for everyone to meet Sundari ❤"

In the trailer, Janhvi's hard work shines through - from the lilting rhythm of her speech to the cultural authenticity she brings on screen. Her final monologue, laced with wit and rooted in her character's South Indian pride, is already being called one of the highlights of the film.

Param Sundari pairs Janhvi with Sidharth Malhotra in a North-meets-South love story that promises to blend romance, humour, and heart. With such attention to detail in performance, Janhvi's Sundari might just be one of her most memorable roles yet.