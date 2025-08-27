Janhvi On Param Sundari Being Compared To SRK-Deepika's Chennai Express: It’s A Different Milieu Altogether

Janhvi Kapoor expresses her delight at the comparison between Param Sundari and Chennai Express but stresses the distinct cultural narratives of both films. Scheduled for release this Friday, Param Sundari showcases the diversity of South Indian cultures, with Kapoor's character being half-Tamilian and half-Malayali.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film, Param Sundari, has been drawing comparisons to the popular movie Chennai Express, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The first-look poster of Param Sundari sparked these discussions among netizens. Janhvi Kapoor recently shared her thoughts on this comparison with Sidharth Malhotra's cross-cultural film.

Janhvi expressed her delight at the association with such a successful film but emphasized that Param Sundari and Chennai Express are distinct movies. She mentioned that both films revolve around South Indian characters but are not identical. "I think it's a great thing. I love Chennai Express! I think it's a good reference. I take it as a compliment. The picture was released 10 years ago. Definitely, these two films are not the same!" she told Mirchi Plus.

Distinct Cultural Representation

The actress further explained that while Deepika Padukone portrayed a Tamilian in Chennai Express, her character in Param Sundari is half-Tamilian and half-Malayali. Janhvi highlighted the importance of recognizing the diversity within South Indian cultures and avoiding generalizations. She stated that her character hails from Kerala, underscoring the unique cultural backdrop of the film.

Janhvi also pointed out that similar cross-cultural narratives have appeared in Bollywood before, citing 2 States as an example. However, she noted that such films are not frequently released, making each one unique in its own right. She remarked on how people aren't comparing them to something forgettable since Chennai Express remains an iconic film with memorable characters.

Upcoming Release

Param Sundari is scheduled to be released this Friday, generating excitement among fans eager to see how it stands apart from previous films with similar themes. Janhvi Kapoor's comments reflect her appreciation for being linked to a blockbuster while maintaining the individuality of her project.

The anticipation surrounding Param Sundari continues to build as audiences look forward to experiencing its distinct storyline and cultural nuances on screen soon.