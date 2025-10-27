Jannat Girl Sonal Chauhan Comes Onboard For The Film Version Of The Popular Series ‘Mirzapur’

Sonal Chauhan is on a roll! The Jannat actress has officially joined the stellar ensemble of Mirzapur: The Film, a cinematic version of the popular Prime Video series. The actress shared the announcement on her social media handle by giving a peek into the warm gift hamper and a note from Excel Entertainment. The note read, "Dear Sonal, we are excited to have you on the team for 'Mirzapur'. Can't wait to see the magic you bring to the screen."

Speaking about the same, Sonal shared, "Still sinking in....So glad to be a part of a journey so incredible and game-changing. I'm immensely excited to join Mirzapur: The Film, and I can't wait for you all to see what we have to unpack on the screen!"

Mirzapur: The Film was announced last year. It will mark the return of Pankaj Tripathi in his fan-favourite character Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal and Guddu Pandit, Divyenddu as Munna Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta. Though Divyenndu's character was killed in season two, the makers have teased that it will make a comeback in the much-awaited film. The crime thriller, backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, is directed by Gurmmeet Singh. It will also star Abhishek Banerjee and Jitendra Kumar in pivotal roles.

As Sonal Chauhan joins the cast of Mirzapur's cinematic extension, she is poised to bring a refreshing energy, introducing a new character. Considering her acting range and emotional spectrum, Sonal is expected to add more dynamics to the already-interesting plot.

Meanwhile, Sonal is all set to make her Punjabi debut with the upcoming film, Shera, wherein she will share the screen space with Parmish Verma for the first time. After making her space in Hindi and South film spaces, Sonal adds 'pan-India' label to her body of work, and her fans are keen to see what she has in store with the upcoming film. Written and directed by Savio Sanddhu, Shera is yet to receive a release date.