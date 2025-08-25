Jasmine Bhasin’s Ardaas Sarbat De Balle Di & Warning 2 Become The Biggest Hits In Punjab

Jasmine Bhasin has been known to have delivered blockbuster hits in Punjab as she continues to shuffle between Mumbai and Punjab and the respective industries. The actress has been known as a lucky mascot for her producers in Punjab as her films have been not only commercial hits but also picked up a lot of recognition and awards.

This weekend saw one of the biggest awards for the Punjabi industry where her films won multiple awards in screenplay, direction, etc but also the best film for the year was Jasmine Bhasin's Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di. Warning 2 has picked up awards in Best direction as well.

We reached out to Jasmine and asked her how she feels to which she said, "I am excited. You know when your project does well, it's only happened because of the energies and hard work of each and every individual who was a part of the project. Also it's only a hit project that will get an actor recognition and so I'm very proud that films I have been a part of have been recognized. My other film Warning 2 has also done very well"

Jasmine was also recently seen in Traitors on Amazon where she gained a lot of buzz for her innocence and positivity in the show.