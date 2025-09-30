Jatadhara First Song: Sonakshi Sinha Stuns In 'Dhana Pisaachi' Track, Dropped On Durga Puja

Zee Studios and Prerna Arora's Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, is already one of the most awaited films of the year and its first track just doubled the hype. On the festive occasion of Durga Puja, the makers dropped Dhana Pisaachi, a high energy number that introduces Sonakshi in a never-seen-before fierce avatar.

The song is bold, catchy, and unapologetically powerful exactly the kind of vibe Gen Z connects with. Sonakshi completely owns the screen with her intense expressions, killer body language, and dance moves that give pure goosebumps. Shot on a massive scale, Dhana Pisaachi feels less like just another release and more like an anthem of raw energy and rebellion.

Composed by Samira Koppikar with vocals by Madhubanti Bagchi, the track perfectly blends rhythm, grit, and style setting the stage for Jatadhara's epic clash of light vs. darkness. Talking about the song Samira Koppikar said, It's been a unique & joyful experience.... an expression of "Divine Feminine energy" that too a sort of Tandav Song for "Dhana Pisaachi", Although It was challenging yet fulfilling. One had to capture the Spirit of the Divine Diva musically, do a bit of research... push one's boundaries. Loved it! All concerned have felt that i have nailed the brief & captured the essence of their "Vision"... the Power, edginess, wrath & electric energy of this Goddess.

Featuring Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, and more, the film is presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora and is all set to hit theatres on 7th November in Hindi and Telugu.

Brace yourself because if this song is any hint, Jatadhara is going to be explosive.