Jatadhara: Makers Performed Real Tantric Rituals And Chanted Authentic Mantras During The Shoot

The magnum opus Jatadhara, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu, is creating high buzz among audiences as the release date approaches. In a new behind-the-scenes, a revelation is surfacing that shows the film's intensity and commitment to authenticity. Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, Jatadhara is more than a supernatural drama; it's a cinematic journey rooted in culture, ritual, and emotional depth.

In a recent behind the scenes story, it is said that the Jatadhara team performed actual Tantric rituals and chanted authentic mantras during the filming of a pivotal sequence to make the sequence look spiritually charged. To ensure cultural and ritual accuracy, the production team conducted extensive research and consulted practising Tantriks who guided the ceremonies on set.

The cast and crew say the atmosphere on the filming days was unlike a typical film shoot. Measures were taken to maintain respect and sensitivity for the traditions being depicted; the rituals were supervised by experienced practitioners and carried out with care for the safety and comfort of everyone involved.

Reflecting on the same, director Venkat Kalyan said, "We didn't want to recreate the energy; we wanted to feel it. When you're dealing with a story like Jatadhara, it's not just about visuals or effects. It's about invoking something deeper that connects you to the unseen. Those rituals weren't for spectacle, they were for truth, to make the experience sacred and real for everyone on set and for audiences watching it."

Sharing her thoughts, Prerna Arora said, "Jatadhara is not just a film, it's an experience born out of faith and fearlessness. We wanted to build a world that feels real. Every chant, every ritual, every emotion had to come from a place of truth. The energy on set was something words can't describe - it felt like cinema meeting divinity."

Adding to that, director Abhishek Jaiswal reflected on the creative intent behind the sequence, saying, "When you attempt to portray the mystical, it's very easy to rely on visual effects. But we wanted authenticity to feel that raw vibration that ancient rituals carry. Those moments on set were powerful, and I believe audiences will sense that same intensity on screen."

Jatadhara aims to deliver larger-than-life storytelling that combines spectacle with a stirring emotional core. The film explores themes of faith, fear, and devotion, and promises moments that will unsettle and move audiences in equal measure. Visually ambitious and narratively intense, the project reflects the filmmakers' desire to immerse viewers in a world where the mystical collides with the human.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is a bilingual supernatural fantasy thriller that is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers, Divya Vijay as Creative Producer, and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer.

Jatadhara stars Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

Backed by Zee Music Co. for its powerful soundscape, the film promises to be one of the most ambitious and visually stunning cinematic experiences of the year, an epic tale of faith, destiny, and the eternal battle between light and darkness.