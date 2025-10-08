Get Updates
Jatadhara Second Song: Makers Unveil Grand Dance Anthem Pallo Latke; Song Releases On Oct 10th

By
Jatadhara Second Song Makers Unveil Grand Dance Anthem

Zee Studios and Prerna Arora's much-anticipated film Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, is just a month away from its grand theatrical release. After creating massive buzz with the spectacular teaser and the haunting first track, Dhana Pisaachi, the makers have now announced their second song, Pallo Latke. The song is all set to rule the charts from October 10th.

Announcing the track, the team unveiled a striking new poster featuring Sudheer Babu and Shreya Sharma. Going by the visuals, 'Pallo Latke' is poised to be this year's ultimate dance anthem a vibrant, energetic fusion that reimagines the popular classic in a fresh and modern way. With Sudheer and Shreya turning up the heat with their electrifying chemistry and dance moves, the song promises to add a whole new groove to the film's already powerful buzz.

Sharing the poster, the makers captioned,
"Warning: Once you hear it, you won't stop grooving 🪩

2nd banger drops on 10th Oct 🕺#PalloLatke

#JatadharaOnNOV7
#AwakeningBegins"

Jatadhara, with every asset revealed, continues to raise anticipation, staying true to its promise of being a cinematic extravaganza that blends mythology, faith, and folklore into a gripping narrative crafted for global audiences.

The film features Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and an ensemble cast in what promises to be an unforgettable clash of good vs evil, light vs darkness, and human will vs cosmic fate.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda. Co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, with Creative Producer Divya Vijay and Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami, the film's powerful soundscape is helmed by Zee Music Co. Jatadhara is set to release on 7th November in Hindi and Telugu.

X