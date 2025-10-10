Jatadhara Song: Sudheer Babu & Shreya Sharma Set The Stage Ablaze With Their Electrifying Dance In Palle Latko

Zee Studios and Prerna Arora's Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, is undeniably one of the most eagerly awaited films in Indian cinema. After the visually stunning teaser and the Dhana Pisaachi song, the makers have unveiled the biggest dance number, 'Pallo Latke'. A high-energy, foot-tapping song that guarantees to set dance floors ablaze and become a chartbuster in no time.

'Pallo Latke' showcases Sudheer Babu in his stylish avatar, exuding effortless charm and screen presence along with Shreya Sharma . Their dynamic chemistry adds spark to every frame. The song is electrifying. Mounted on a grand scale with visually striking choreography, the track is a sensory delight. Sudheer's infectious energy, flawless moves, and unbeatable swag, and Shreya Sharma's sensational dance make this song an absolute treat for the audience.

A refreshing take on a beloved folk tune, 'Pallo Latke' reinvents a cultural classic with a bold, contemporary twist. Blending age-old melody with modern beats and cutting-edge choreography, the track creates a vibrant fusion that speaks to both tradition and today's digital generation. With its irresistible rhythm, foot-tapping groove, and visually striking moves made for the social media era, 'Pallo Latke' stands as a true bridge between generations - a global sound rooted in Indian soul.

Jatadhara features a star-studded cast including Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khosla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and more, promising a thrilling battle of good versus evil, light versus darkness, and human will versus cosmic fate.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, with Creative Producer Divya Vijay and Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami. The film's dynamic soundscape is curated by Zee Music Co. Jatadhara is set to release on 7th November in Hindi and Telugu.