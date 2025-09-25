Jatadhara Song: Zee Studios And Prerna Arora Unveils The Fist Divine Track 'The Soul Of Jatadhara'

Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha are set to take the screen by storm with the epic spectacle Jatadhara. Right from the release of the teaser, posters, to the date unveiling of November 7, 2025, the excitement is palpable among the masses. The audiences were eager to know what the makers, Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, would bring next as a surprise, and taking their expectations to sky high, the makers launched the first track 'Soul Of Jatadhara'.

The 'Soul Of Jatadhara' sets the tone perfectly for the film. Its immersive blend of traditional music and divine elements immensely transports us into the world and soul of Jatadhara. The beats are extremely intense, the song gels well with the movie's tonality, and the chanting of Om Namah Shivaya in the beginning evokes the sense of divinity.

With 'Soul Of Jatadhara', Promotions are now set to go full swing, and this powerful audio glimpse is already creating a wave of positive expectations among the audiences. Composed and sung by Rajeev Raj, Soul Of Jatadhara brings raw energy with spiritual depth, perfectly reflecting the essence of the film.

Jatadhara features Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and an ensemble cast in what promises to be an unforgettable clash of good vs evil, of light vs darkness, of human will vs cosmic fate.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda. Co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, with Creative Producer Divya Vijay and Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami, the film's powerful soundscape is helmed by Zee Music Co. Jatadhara is set to release on 7th November in Hindi and Telugu!