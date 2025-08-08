Jatadhara Teaser Out Now: Mythical Supernatural Thriller Headlined By Sudheer Babu And Sonakshi Sinha

A grand new world unfolds in the teaser of Jatadhara, brimming with mystique, power, and high-stakes mythology. Sudheer Babu delivers a commanding screen presence, while Sonakshi Sinha stuns in a transformative, never-seen-before avatar. This mythological supernatural thriller promises high-octane storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and an immersive big-screen experience.

From scale and making to its gripping background score and execution, the teaser hints at a cinematic spectacle rooted in Indian mythology. Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, Jatadhara blends heritage with innovation through cutting-edge VFX and a high-concept narrative.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal and Nikhil Nanda, Co-Produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami, the film features music by Zee Music Co. and is creatively steered by Creative Producer Divya Vijay. With a visionary team behind it and a genre-defying premise, it emerges as one of the most anticipated theatrical releases of the year. The myth awakens Stay tuned.