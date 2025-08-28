Jatadhara: Zee Studios Umesh KR Bansal and Prerna Arora Unveil Shilpa Shirodkar's First Look as Shobha

In a thrilling development, Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, the makers of the highly anticipated film Jatadhara, have unveiled the first look of actress Shilpa Shirodkar as Shobha. The image promises to tantalize audiences and leave them eagerly awaiting the film's release.

Shilpa Shirodkar's portrayal of Shobha is sure to be a highlight of the film, and the first look poster does not disappoint. Greed that has no boundaries and evolved into tantra the image showcases Shilpa's impressive character and her ability to bring depth and nuance to her characters.

Jatadhara is an upcoming epic film that promises to take audiences on a thrilling ride. With a talented cast, stunning visuals, and a captivating narrative, the film is set to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Shilpa Shirodkar says "I am so happy and thrilled to be a part of Jatadhara. It's a film that will surely take the audience on a supernatural and mysterious ride! It has incredible, stunning visuals and a storyline that will definitely leave an impact on all of you! Working with Prerna Arora has been an absolute delight. As a producer, I see her so dedicated and thoughtful about the scenes, the small detailings. One can tell how passionate she is about storytelling! My character, Shobha, is quite a powerful one. It's so complex and intriguing. I have put my heart and soul into bringing this character to life and I am excited for everybody to watch it on screens!"

Shilpa Shirodkar further adds, "Everyone is unique and has their own quirks. It feels amazing to be in front of the camera and portraying such a unique and powerful character. I'm sure that it will leave you shocked, surprised and will shine!"

Zee Studios and Prerna Arora are working tirelessly to bring Jatadhara to life, and the film's production team is sparing no effort to ensure that it meets the highest standards of quality and entertainment. With its talented cast, stunning visuals, and captivating narrative, Jatadhara is shaping up to be an epic adventure film that audiences will not want to miss.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal and Nikhil Nanda, Co-Produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, Creative Producer Divya Vijay and Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami the film features music by Zee Music Co.

While the release date for Jatadhara has not been announced yet, audiences can expect more updates and trailer in the coming months. Stay tuned for more information on this highly anticipated film!