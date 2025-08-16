Javed Akhtar Schools Troll Who Called Him ‘Gaddar’ And Linked Him To Pakistan Independence Day: Aukaat Mein…

Javed Akhtar recently responded to criticism on social media regarding his Independence Day post. He highlighted the sacrifices made for India's freedom, dismissing trolls and defending historical narratives surrounding patriotism and national pride.

Veteran Bollywood lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar recently responded sharply to a netizen's comment on his Independence Day post on X. Akhtar had wished his followers, reminding them of the sacrifices made for India's freedom. He urged everyone to cherish this hard-earned independence.

Javed Akhtar's Response to Online Criticism

A user attempted to troll Akhtar by suggesting his Independence Day should be celebrated on 14th August, aligning with Pakistan's celebration. However, Akhtar did not let this slide. He retorted, "Beta jab tumhare baap dada angrez ke joote chaat rahe thay mere buzurg desh ki aazadi ke liye kaala pani mein mar rahe thay. Apni auqat mein raho."

Another individual labelled him a 'gaddar' or traitor. To this, Akhtar replied, "Gaddaar voh hain jo non cooperation aur quit India movement ke khilaf thay. Gaddaar voh hain jinhon ne jitna hosaka angrez ki madad ki. Gaddaar voh hain jo humaray somvidhan aur tirangay ke khilaf thay . Yeh pata laga kar voh kaun thay apni jihaalet thodi si kum karlo (sic)."

Akhtar's Active Social Media Presence

This incident is not isolated for Akhtar, who frequently engages with critics online. Known for his active presence on social media, he often shares insights on political and social matters affecting the nation. His responses are usually direct and unapologetic.

Akhtar's engagement with trolls highlights his commitment to defending his views and addressing misinformation. His approach underscores the importance of standing firm in one's beliefs while navigating the digital landscape.

The exchanges reflect broader societal discussions about patriotism and historical narratives in India. They also showcase how public figures like Akhtar use their platforms to challenge misconceptions and promote informed dialogue.

Akhtar's interactions serve as a reminder of the ongoing relevance of historical awareness in contemporary discourse. His emphasis on remembering past sacrifices resonates with many who value India's independence journey.

In essence, Javed Akhtar continues to be a vocal advocate for truth and justice, using his influence to educate and inspire others through candid conversations online.