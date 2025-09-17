Jhatasya Maranam Dhruvam Teaser Out: Sheena Chohan Unveils Bold New Character Opposite JD Chakravarthy

Acclaimed actress Sheena Chohan is poised to redefine expectations in the forthcoming South Indian thriller Jhatasya Maranam Dhruvam, with the debut of its highly anticipated teaser.

In the film, Sheena Chohan steps into the role of an IPS officer, a sharp, resilient law enforcement professional who serves as the trusted assistant to JD Chakravarthy. In the teaser the intensity of her character is poised, fearless, commanding-yet deeply human.

"To portray an IPS officer with authenticity, for the physical training aspect, I underwent intensive training - martial arts, rigorous boot camps, and strength conditioning with elite trainers. The challenge was to balance the physical demands with emotional truth" Sheena Chohan said, reflecting on her physical preparation for the role.

"To truly understand my brave police woman's emotional aspect of character, I shadowed a female police officer to understand how she dealt with real life danger and criminals. My interviews with her helped me fit into my character who had to be emotionally strong enough to handle the extreme and testing situations that occur in the film."

Sheena's character is instrumental in driving the high-stakes crime narrative forward. Beyond skills and strategy, she brings to screen a keen intelligence, moral resolve, and emotional vulnerability, navigating danger while holding the line.

The role marks Sheena's Telegu debut, after her Malayalam debut where she was launched as the female lead opposite Malayalam megastar Mammootty, in an action thriller.

Most recently Sheena won acclaim in the lead female role of Avali Jija Bai in the Hindi biopic Sant Tukaram, opposite Subodh Bhave, which was released in cinemas across India earlier this year.

In Jhatasya Maranam Dhruvam, directed by Shravan Dhruvan and produced by Malkapuram Sivakumar under Suraksh Entertainment, Sheena again stretches her range-this time into thriller terrain, where every move counts and every moment is intense.

The teaser delivers glimpses of action-packed confrontations, investigative intrigue, and the inner strength of Sheena's character offering audiences a taste of what's to come.

Jhatasya Maranam Dhruvam promises to be a gripping exploration of crime, courage, and conviction. With Sheena Chohan at its center, the film is set to unsettle, inspire, and captivate.