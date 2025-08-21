Jolly LLB 3: Akshay-Arshad's Film Accused Of Insulting Legal System; Lead Stars Get Notice

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are facing legal challenges regarding Jolly LLB 3, following allegations of negative portrayals of the legal system in the film. The court has summoned them to address these concerns.



Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have been issued notices by a Pune court concerning their upcoming film, Jolly LLB 3. The notices follow a complaint from lawyer Wajid Khan Bidkar, who alleges that the movie ridicules the legal system and court proceedings. Bidkar's plea claims that the film portrays the legal profession negatively and insults the judiciary.

The court has requested Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to appear on September 28. This isn't the first time Jolly LLB 3 has faced legal issues. In May 2024, Chandrabhan, President of Ajmer District Bar Association, filed a complaint against the film's makers, accusing them of disrespecting India's judiciary.

Legal Challenges for Jolly LLB Franchise

Chandrabhan's complaint highlighted that the film depicts lawyers and judges in an "inappropriate" manner, which he found "humorous and indecent." He urged the court to halt Jolly LLB 3's production. He expressed concerns about the filmmakers' lack of respect for the judiciary's dignity and prestige.

The shooting of Jolly LLB 3 is ongoing in Ajmer's surrounding areas, including the DRM office. Chandrabhan criticized the actors for not taking the judiciary's image seriously during filming. His concerns echo previous criticisms faced by earlier films in this franchise.

Background on Jolly LLB Series

The original Jolly LLB movie premiered in 2013 with Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla as leads. Its sequel arrived in 2017, featuring Akshay Kumar replacing Warsi alongside Huma Qureshi. The third installment continues with an impressive cast including Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao.

Subhash Kapoor wrote and directed Jolly LLB 3 under Star Studio18's production. Despite its popularity, this series has repeatedly faced criticism for its portrayal of India's legal system. The ongoing controversies highlight tensions between cinematic expression and professional representation.