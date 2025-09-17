Jolly LLB 3 Early Review: Akshay & Arshad Deliver A Masterpiece Together; 1st Half Is Entertainment Ka Dhamaka

Jolly LLB 3 Early Review: Akshay Kumar and his massive fan following can't keep calm and rightfully so. After all, he is coming with his fourth release of the year after Sky Force, Housefull 5 and Kesari Chapter 2. We are talking about Jolly LLB 3 which happens to be a courtroom comedy drama. To note, Jolly LLB 4 happens to be the third installment of the popular Jolly LLB series. While first installment had Arshad Warsi in the lead and second installment had Akshay Kumar as the lead, Jolly LLB 3 brings together both stars in an interesting courtroom battle.

Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The movie features Arshad and Akshay reprising their respective roles from Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2 along with Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Boman Irani and Annu Kapoor in key roles. To note, every character will be reprising their respective roles from the franchise. So far, the trailer has managed to create a massive buzz in the town. And while fans are looking forward to the grand release of Jolly LLB 3, here's the early review of the film.

Jolly LLB 3 Early Review

Taking to social media, actor-turned-critic Kuldeep Gadhvi shared the censor board screening review of the movie and wrote, "1st half hilarious hai. Jis tarah se Akshay, Arshad, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi & Gajraj Rao ka kaam hai fantabulous. Entertainment ka dhamaka hai 1st half. jis tarah se courtroom drama scenes dikhaye gaye hain outstanding".

Stating that Jolly LLB 3 has a runtime of 2 Hours 27 minutes, he further emphasised, "Jolly LLB 3 is a full on rollercoaster of comedy, drama and emotions. The triple face off between Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla is nothing short of explosive. The story pits two iconic lawyers - Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar - against the system in a fierce pursuit of justice. The courtroom chaos, comedy and clashes are delivered in pure Subhash Kapoor style - fantabulous".

Jolly LLB 3 Early Review Rating

Kuldeep Gadhvi gave Jolly LLB 3 a rating of 5 stars and called the film a masterpiece. He further wrote, "Jolly LLB 3 is an outstanding blend of comedy and emotions that audiences are bound to love. The chemistry and performances of Arshad and Akshay are simply commendable. I thoroughly enjoyed this film".

Meanwhile, talking about playing the role of Jolly Mishra again in Jolly LLB 3, Akshay, as per IANS stated, "Coming back as Jolly Mishra has been a special journey for me. What makes this film truly exciting is that it's not just about reviving a character, it's about putting him in the courtroom against another Jolly, played brilliantly by Arshad. The energy, humour, and the conflict between us made every scene unpredictable. The trailer is just a glimpse of that madness. The real fun begins in cinemas on 19th September".