Jolly LLB 3 First Review: Akshay-Arshad Starrer Termed As Mind-Blowing - Film Has Laughter, Emotions And…

Jolly LLB 3 First Review: The much-awaited Jolly LLB 3 is finally ready to hit theatres this week, bringing back one of Bollywood's most popular courtroom comedy-drama franchises. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, who has successfully helmed the earlier installments, the third film promises to mix humour, drama, and gripping legal battles in a way that will keep audiences hooked.

This time, the big twist lies in the casting of Jolly LLB 3. Both Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar return as rival lawyers, giving fans the rare chance to see two Jollys fighting it out in the same courtroom. Adding to the excitement, veteran actor Saurabh Shukla also reprises his much-loved judge role, ensuring plenty of sharp dialogues and comic moments.

The franchise has an interesting history. The first film, released in 2013, featured Arshad Warsi in the lead and was praised for its fresh take on courtroom drama. Its success led to Jolly LLB 2 in 2017, where Akshay Kumar took charge of the story, making it a box-office winner. Now, with both stars uniting for the third chapter, fans can expect double the drama, double the humour, and double the fun.

JOLLY LLB 3 FIRST REVIEW IS OUT

Jolly LLB 3 is all set for a grand release in theatres on September 19, and the excitement is already at its peak. Even before the film officially hits the big screen, its first review has gone viral online, creating a storm across social media platforms. The early positive response has only added to the growing curiosity around the film.

The reviewer praised Jolly LLB 3 and wrote, "Just watched #JollyLLB3 special screening at Sunny Super Sound. Mind-blowing film - laughter, emotions & a powerful message! @ArshadWarsi, @akshaykumar, #SaurabhShukla, @raogajraj, & @humasqureshi, @AmritaRao Tremendous @subkapoor = Salute."

Take a look at the tweet below:

JOLLY LLB 3 OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST DETAILS

The trailer of Jolly LLB 3 has given fans a deeper glimpse into the courtroom drama that awaits. At the heart of the story is a heated rivalry between the two Jollys, played by Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar. This time, the case tackles a socially significant issue involving a farmer whose land is being seized by a powerful politician.

The trailer showcases how both lawyers use their distinct styles to fight the case-mixing sharp wit, ethical debates, and clever use of legal loopholes. Their clash builds up to an intense courtroom showdown, raising the question of who will emerge as the stronger Jolly.

Alongside the two leads, familiar characters from the earlier films return. Saurabh Shukla once again dons the judge's robes, ensuring his trademark humour and authority light up the proceedings. Amrita Rao reprises her role as Sandhya, while Huma Qureshi is back as Pushpa Mishra, adding continuity to the franchise.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 promises a mix of satire, comedy, and hard-hitting drama. With its blend of humour and socially relevant storytelling, the film is expected to connect with audiences much like its predecessors.