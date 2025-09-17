Jolly LLB 3 Release Date: CBFC Rating And Runtime Of Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi’s Film Revealed; Check DEETS

Jolly LLB 3, featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, has been granted a U/A 16+ certification after necessary edits. The film is set to be released on September 19, 2025.

Jolly LLB 3 CBFC Certification: Jolly LLB 3, featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is eagerly anticipated this year. This film marks the third instalment in the Jolly series. Initially, Arshad led the first film, while Akshay took the lead in the second. Now, both actors are set to star together in this new release.

The Central Board Of Film Certification recently reviewed Jolly LLB 3. They requested several modifications before granting certification. The word 'f**ker' was removed from the script. Additionally, any visible alcohol brand names were blurred on screen.

Film Modifications and Certification

A scene depicting police assaulting an elderly man was altered for sensitivity. A dialogue was changed to 'Emergency Clause'. Some logos were also modified or blurred as per the board's instructions.

In the latter half of the movie, a specific dialogue was replaced with 'Janki amma ka gaon sirf ek...cheque muh pe fek ke mara'. After these adjustments, Jolly LLB 3 received a U/A 16+ certificate.

Runtime and Release Details

The film runs for 157 minutes and 16 seconds, translating to 2 hours and 37 minutes. It is scheduled for release on September 19, 2025. Alongside Akshay and Arshad, the cast includes Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, Saurabh Shukla, and Gajraj Rao.

Advance bookings for Jolly LLB 3 began a few days ago. According to Sacnilk reports, it earned Rs. 71.82 lakh without block seats on its first day. With block seats included, collections reached Rs. 2.1 crore.

Box Office Expectations

The film's opening is expected to be strong due to its franchise appeal. However, its box office success will largely depend on reviews and audience feedback post-release.

This eagerly awaited film brings together two beloved actors from previous instalments of the series. Fans are excited to see how their dynamic unfolds in this new chapter of Jolly LLB.