Jolly LLB 3 Song: Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi Starrer First Song 'Bhai Vakeel Hai' Is Out Now

Ever since the announcement of the ultimate Jolly face-off between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, audiences have been waiting with bated breath to witness the courtroom rivals in action for the very first time. And now, with the release of the very first song "Bhai Vakeel Hai" from Jolly LLB 3, the wait is finally over!

A fun, high-energy track, Bhai Vakeel Hai unites the unbeatable trio - Advocate Jagdishwar Mishra (Akshay Kumar), Advocate Jagdish Tyagi (Arshad Warsi) and Saurabh Shukla as Judge Tripathi - grooving together. With swag, style and full-on attitude, the Jollys face off in their iconic kaale coats, leaving us with just one question: who will bag the client, and who will be the big deal?

Composed by Aman Pant, sung by Aman Pant and KD, with lyrics penned by Pardhaan and Akhil Tiwari, the song packs in the perfect mix of groove and courtroom swagger.

Joining them in the film are Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao, rounding out a powerhouse ensemble that promises to make Jolly LLB 3 the most entertaining and explosive round yet.

Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare and written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 serves up high-stakes courtroom drama, sharp comedy, and razor-sharp social commentary.

Mark your calendars for September 19, 2025 - when the courtroom battle hits cinemas nationwide.