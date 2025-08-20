Jolly LLB 3 Song Bhai Vakeel Hai Review: Akshay Starrer's 1st Song Is Entertaining & Sets Right Tone For Film

Jolly LLB 3 Song Bhai Vakeel Hai Review: Akshay Kumar is on a roll this year and rightfully so. After winning hearts with his three releases so far (Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2 and Sky Force), the Khiladi Kumar is now gearing up for the fourth release. We are talking about Jolly LLB 3 which happens to be a black comedy legal drama. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the movie happens to be third installment of the Jolly LLB series and is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases of 2025.

Interestingly, Jolly LLB 3 comes with a stellar cast of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, Sanjay Mishra and Annu Kapoor in the lead. While Akshay is reprising his role of Advocate Jagdishwar "Jolly" Mishra from Kanpur from Jolly LLB 2, Arshad is back as Advocate Jagdish "Jolly" Tyagi from Meerut from Jolly LLB. So far the teaser of Jolly LLB 3 has managed to get the audience intrigued and now the makers are set to release the first song of the movie as Bhai Vakeel Hai.

Jolly LLB 3 Song Bhai Vakeel Hai Review

Ahead of the release of the song, we have got our hands on the first review of the first song of Jolly LLB 3. Taking to social media, actor turned critic Kuldeep Gadhvi called the song Bhai Vakeel Hai 'simply tremendous'. He wrote, "The face off battle dance between Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar has been choreographed brilliantly. Both bring a strong screen presence - Akshay's look in this song is absolutely powerful and intense while Arshad adds his comic yet impactful charm making the face off highly entertaining".

Gadhvi further mentioned that Aman Pant and KD Desirock has done a stupendous jobn and Pardhaan and Akhil Tiwari's lyrics have enhanced the energy of the song which sets the right tone for the film. He even gave the song a rating of 4 stars.

When Will Jolly LLB 3 Song Bhai Vakeel Hai Release

To note, Jolly LLB 3 Song Bhai Vakeel Hai is expected to release today (August 20, 2025) and will be available to watch on the official YouTube channel of Panorama Music

Meanwhile, Jolly LBB 3 marks Akshay's third collaboration with Arshad after 2022 release Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani and 2022 release Bachchhan Paandey. Jolly LLB 3 is set to hit the screens on September 19 this year.