Jolly LLB 3 Teaser Release Time: Where To Watch FIRST FULL LOOK Of Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's Film?

Jolly LLB 3 Teaser Release Time: August is definitely a happening month. From the release of films like War 2 and Coolie to the launch of shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 and Bigg Boss 19, the month has been loaded with entertainment. Giving a special surprise to the audience, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced that the teaser of Jolly LLB would be unveiled on Tuesday (August 12).

WHEN WILL JOLLY LLB TEASER RELEASE ONLINE: WHERE TO WATCH IN INDIA?

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Jolly LLB 3 ever since it was announced that Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi would work together in the legal drama. The first two installments of the franchise turned out to be hits, earning critical acclaim from the audience. While Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha are keeping the box office on fire, trade experts believe that Jolly LLB has the potential to earn decent moolah.

While the details about the storyline were kept under wraps, Akshay Kumar dropped the first motion poster of Jolly LLB 3, creating anticipation for the movie.

"Akshay Kumar had a successful year with Skyforce, Kesari 2 and Housefull 5 receiving a good response from the audience. After a series of flops in the past few years, Khiladi Kumar is slowily bouncing back in the race. His fan following has grown by heaps and bounds, making him a popular name from brand advertisements. While the poor box office collections did act as a dent, he continued to a popular choice among the filmmakers. The trade experts are confident that Jolly LLB 3 would perform well due to the storyline and performances of the cast," a source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.